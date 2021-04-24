Police searching for missing woman from Ozark County, Missouri

Ozark County Sheriff’s Office

OZARK COUNTY, Mo.– The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing woman.

Johnetta Parsons, 37, of Urbana, Missouri, went missing from a Dollar General store in Theodosia, Missouri, around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24. Parsons was last seen wearing light blue jeans with holes, a brown zip-up hoodie, and sandals.

According to police, Parson has a hearing impairment.

If you have any information on where Parson can be found, you are asked to contact the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office at 417-679-4633

