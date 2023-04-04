Update: The Amber Alert has been canceled. The child has been found safe. The suspect is still at-large.

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert Tuesday morning after a van was stolen with a one-year-old child inside. A notification was sent to many mobile devices. The alert was canceled after around 15 minutes after the child was found safe.

Police are asking the public to help them find a silver 2019 Dodge Caravan with Missouri license plate ID GJ5N2D. It does not have a front license plate.

The van was recently seen in the 1100 block of Bardot Street in St. Clair, Missouri. It was parked with the victim inside. The van was stolen by someone and that is why the Amber Alert has been issued.

The suspect with is a white male in his 30s, who may be wearing a baseball cap, dark hooded sweatshirt, and khaki pants.

Call 911 or the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department at 636-583-2567 if you see a vehicle matching the description. More details are still coming into the newsroom. Refresh this page for the latest update.