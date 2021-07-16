Police cancel endangered person advisory for three Springfield teens

UPDATE — The Springfield Police Department has cancelled an endangered person advisory for three teens.

According to police, Kira, Kyleigh, and ReAunna have been found. However, the suspect idenified as Thomas Oswald has not been located.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for three teenagers.

The three teenagers missing are:

Kira Thorsen age 14

Kyleigh Thorsen age 14

ReAunna R Garcia age 16

The teens were last seen at 1830 E Page St at 4:30 pm on Thursday, July 15.

According to police, ReAunna ran away with her friends, Kira and Kyleigh, who are non-identical twin sisters. All three teens are believed to be with Thomas Oswald, 23, who the girls met while he was working on the Thorsen children’s grandmother’s house and had been in communication with him via social media.

Both Kira and Kyleigh Thorsen are white females, weighing approximately 130 pounds, and are 5 feet 4 inches tall. They both have black hair and blue eyes.

ReAunna is a white female, weighing 100 pounds and is 4 feet 9 inches tall.

Oswald is around 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and 160 pounds. Police say he has shoulder-length red hair, a full mustache and beard, and green eyes, though it is unknown what he is wearing.

If you happen to know the whereabouts of these missing people, or any information regarding the advisory call 9-1-1 or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1786.