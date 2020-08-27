POLICE INVESTIGATION: one man found dead and two others injured from gunshot wounds

Top Stories

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:

HOLLISTER, Mo. — One person was found dead in Hollister, Missouri, and two more injured from gunshot wounds, according to the Hollister Police Department.

On Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at around 9 p.m. the Hollister Police Department responded to a noise complaint in Hulland Park on Railroad Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a dead male with gunshot wounds. During a search of the area, one female was located and taken into custody.

A short time later a report was made on Maple Street, south of Hollister city limits, of two individuals who had suffered gunshot wounds.

It was determined that these individuals were involved in the incident. Both were transported to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

There is no perceived threat to the public at this time, according to the Hollister Police Department, and is being treated as an isolated incident.

The Hollister Police Department is working with the Taney County Sheriff’s office and the Missouri State Highway patrol in an ongoing investigation.

The victim’s identification is being withheld until next of kin are notified. More information will be made as it is released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties