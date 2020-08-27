POLICE INVESTIGATION: one man found dead and two others injured from gunshot wounds

HOLLISTER, Mo. — One person was found dead in Hollister, Missouri, and two more injured from gunshot wounds, according to the Hollister Police Department.

On Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at around 9 p.m. the Hollister Police Department responded to a noise complaint in Hulland Park on Railroad Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a dead male with gunshot wounds. During a search of the area, one female was located and taken into custody.

A short time later a report was made on Maple Street, south of Hollister city limits, of two individuals who had suffered gunshot wounds.

It was determined that these individuals were involved in the incident. Both were transported to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

There is no perceived threat to the public at this time, according to the Hollister Police Department, and is being treated as an isolated incident.

The Hollister Police Department is working with the Taney County Sheriff’s office and the Missouri State Highway patrol in an ongoing investigation.

The victim’s identification is being withheld until next of kin are notified. More information will be made as it is released.