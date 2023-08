SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to SPD, officers responded to an assault call in the 4200 block of W. Chestnut Expwy. at about 1:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound to an extremity. The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. SPD said the victim is stable at this time.

So far, no one has been arrested in connection with the incident.