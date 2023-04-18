SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is investigating two deaths at a home in southeast Springfield.

Just before 4 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2100 block of South Florence Avenue for a well check. Upon arrival, officers found a male and a female dead inside the home.

SPD says officers are still on the scene and waiting for the Crime Scene Investigation team to arrive.

Investigators are working to notify the victims next of kin, but officials believe the two were related.

