INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence, Missouri, police are investigating a shooting at the Independence Center mall on Friday afternoon.

Independence police initially said two people were shot, but later updated that four people were injured in the shooting.

One victim, a woman who is pregnant, is in critical condition, and the others have serious or non-life threatening injuries. First responders took all four to the hospital, Independence police spokesman Jack Taylor said.

Police said the situation is stable now, and there is no active shooter.

Taylor confirmed the shooting happened inside the mall.

Officials said they believe two groups of people were shooting at each other, but they are still trying to figure out the details.

Taylor said he believes three people are in custody. He could not confirm their ages but believes they are all adults.

The city of Independence issued the following statement Friday:

“This act of violence in our community saddens us. The safety of our citizens and visitors is always our top priority. We want to thank our first responders for their quick actions.

“We have many questions, just like all of you. But now, we would like to focus our energy on those injured and impacted by this event.”

Officials have set up a location at the Club car wash on the northeast corner of the mall parking lot for anyone trying to pick up family who may be at the mall.

Independence police are investigating a shooting at the Independence Center mall on Nov. 10, 2023. (FOX4 photo)

Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.

This is a breaking news story. FOX4 has crews at the scene and we will update this story as we confirm more information.