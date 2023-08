SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One person is dead after a shooting in north Springfield early Sunday morning.

The Springfield Police Department responded to an area near Kansas Expressway and College Street around 3:30 a.m.

Investigators say a gun was found at the scene, but have not released any additional information about a suspect or motive. SPD has not released the victim’s name at this time.

