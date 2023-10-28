SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting near an east Springfield apartment complex.

According to the Springfield Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call near the Meheli Pines Apartments in the 1900 block of S. Ingram Mill Rd.

The shooting happened around 10:28 p.m. on Oct. 27. Officers found evidence there was a shooting, but have not arrested a suspect at this time.

There were no injuries in the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact SPD at 417-864-1810, make an anonymous tip at 417-869-TIPS (8477) or make a tip online at P3tips.com.