Police search for men in Webster, Laclede County

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of three men wanted for various offenses.

According to a Facebook post made by the sheriff’s office, Alex Reed from Laclede County is wanted on a Felony Warrant. Steven Bohlinger out of Niangua is wanted for Tampering, Resisting Arrest, Trafficking Methamphetamine and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. Richard Young is wanted for Parole Violation.

After seeing a suspicious vehicle while out on patrol and an initial encounter, deputies pursued a blue Dodge truck on Tracks Road around 5:00 pm on January 18. Steven Bohlinger was believed to be the one operating the vehicle with Richard Young as a passenger. The pursuit ended near Grove Springs in Wright County where the truck was abandoned in a field. Around midnight the search was called off.

The following morning Wright County Dispatch received several calls about two suspicious subjects walking down Highway 5 who were hiding their faces as people drove by.

Webster County Sheriff’s Facebook post states, These suspects could be in Laclede, Webster, or Wright County. All three should be considered Armed and Dangerous. Do not attempt to make contact.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of any of these subjects please contact Captain Rick Hamilton at (417) 943-0816 or Webster County Dispatch at 417-859-3911. Also please make it known if you know of anyone who may be providing assistance to any of these subjects.

Along with Webster County, the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is also seeking information on the whereabouts of Alex Reed. It can be contacted directly through its Facebook page or at 417-532-2311 and ask for Captain Casey Pitts. There is a monetary reward for information that leads to his capture, and you can remain anonymous.