Police identify victim in E. Walnut death investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department has identified the victim of a suspicious death investigation Tuesday.

According to a press release, the victim has been identified as 62-year-old Katherine Lear. Police say next of kin have been notified.

SPD says officers were sent to 2036 E. Walnut Street for a check well-being call. Officers entered the home and found Lear dead inside. The release says evidence found in the home warranted further investigation, and detectives responded to process the scene for evidence.

SPD asks anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).