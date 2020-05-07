Police identify two suspects charged in connection to West Plains homicide

WEST PLAINS, Mo.– The West Plains Police Department says it has 3 people in custody in connection to a homicide investigation we first reported on Wednesday. Two of those three in custody have been charged with murder.

Kyla Croney, 34, and Levi Gunter, 37, have been charged with the following:

2 counts of first-degree murder

2 counts of armed criminal action

1 count of attempted robbery

The third suspect has yet to be charged.

According to a police statement, Croney and Gunter were arrested just after midnight on Thursday, May 7, 2020. The third person was taken into custody around 3:29 p.m. on Thursday.

Croney and Gunter are on bonds set at $500,000 each.