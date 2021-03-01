Police identify shooting victim on South Avenue

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– On Saturday, Feb, 27, the Springfield Poice Department responded to a call at approximately 4:39 p.m. at 926 South Ave after a caller stated someone had been shot.

Authorities located a male who had suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The victim has been identified as Cory D. McHaffie, 31, of Springfield. A suspect has not been identified at this time.

Authorities are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department.

