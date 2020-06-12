POLICE DOCUMENTS: Routh defecated on car he thought belonged to a “military dude”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Social media posts originally depicted it as a crime aimed at a person of color, human feces smeared across the front of a woman’s vehicle at McDaniel Park. Now, documents from Springfield Police are shining a little more light on what led to the vandalism one man has admitted to.

Jon Tyler Franklin Routh, already charged with assaulting a police officer this week, is now charged with two counts of second-degree tampering for allegedly defecating on a woman’s car and drawing lewd images with the material.

According to a probable cause statement released by the Springfield Police, after Routh drove a vehicle into Springfield Police Officer Mark Priebe, the 28-year-old’s mugshot was circulating, leading one person to recognize him from an interaction at McDaniel Park, where a few days before the attack on Priebe, a person committed the vandalism described in the above paragraph.

Court documents say Routh confessed to the vandalism, adding his motive was to “poop on the car” of a “military dude” he says was harassing him.

Court documents say Routh is expected in court on July 9, 2020. Both the allegations of vandalism and assault facing Routh are expected to be points of focus.