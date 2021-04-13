Police address public concerns at Heers parking garage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police are addressing complaints of loud activity and crime at the Heers parking garage, located in the heart of the downtown entertainment district.

Ozarks First talked to both a nearby resident, Taylor Eichel, and Springfield police officer, Jacob Boomgaardener, about these occurrences.

“My whole frustration started with it when I got my car broken into,” said Eichel. He continued to describe his interaction with the police, saying he was eventually told “we don’t even really have time to look at the cameras.”

Boomgaardener disputed this claim saying “I’ve used those cameras over the years to build cases, to check on people, and to monitor.” Boomgaardener also mentioned the 25 officer-initiated calls in March were based on-camera monitoring.

For clarity, SPD provided Ozarks First with data on calls for service at the Heers parking garage in the last six months:

Courtesy: Springfield Police Department

“I’m not that type of person to sit here and complain,” said Eichel, expressing his primary concern is wanting to see more preventative measures taken at the garage, noting the fatal accident that took place in early March 2021.

In regards to future preventative measures, Boomgaardener mentioned “I do know that the Chief has specifically made an entertainment district squad that is now stationed down there to deal with these kinds of issues, so a response is happening.”

SPD also told Ozarks First if any members of the public feel their problems are not being addressed, they can file an internal affairs complaint, which can be found here.