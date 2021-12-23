Police: 4 shot at Oak Brook mall during shootout; 2 in custody

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Four people were shot Thursday evening during a shootout at Oakbrook Center.

Police responded to the mall just before 5:45 p.m. on the report of shots fired. After an investigation, police believe three people were struck by gunfire during a shootout between two individuals.

Police said during a news conference that one of the suspects was also shot and another is also in custody. The shooting happened outside of Nordstrom’s near a corridor by Ann Taylor.

Police are currently looking for a potential additional suspect at this time. SWAT team members are going from store to store

The mall is currently on lockdown. Witnesses told WGN News they heard multiple shots inside the mall.

An employee at the mall told WGN News she heard what sounded like five shots near the Fabletics store.

This is a developing story.