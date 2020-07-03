PODCAST: The Life Expectancy of a Movement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– In the wake of Geroge Floyd’s death, a wave of people across the country rose up to demand social justice. But when will that wave crash? When will this movement, like those movements before it, die?

Will it be in November, when young people traditionally skip out on casting their vote?

Or will protesting be enough to change the foundation of a country under scrutiny?

The answers to these questions vary, depending on who you ask.

Collin Lingo heard from those calling for social change and those who say trusting the system and playing your part on election day is the key to making a long-lasting change.