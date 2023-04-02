SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man from Pleasant Hope is dead following a head-on crash.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the accident happened just after 10 p.m. on April 1 and just six miles north of Springfield on Highway H.

54-year-old John S. Smith was traveling north on Highway H when he hit a southbound 2006 GMC Sierra head-on. The report gives no further details on how the crash happened.

The Sierra was driven by 51-year-old Gregory A. Lenox of Buffalo. Both Lenox and Smith were transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

The crash report states Smith was pronounced dead at the hospital just after midnight.

This is Troop D’s 20th fatality for 2023.