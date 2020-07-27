Play ball: World Series of Fastpitch Softball continues at Branson RecPlex

BRANSON, MO- The Fastpitch American Softball Association continues its world series championships this week at the Branson Recplex.

Last week, champions were crowned in the 14U (Tulsa Elite OKC 05), 16U (Midwest Batbusters) and 18U (St. Louis Fusion) divisions. This week, four different age groups will also compete for their championships.

As professional sports return to play, FASA has added precautions to the tournament this year, hoping not to spread the coronavirus.

Vice President and Director of Operations, Ray Wright, says they are keeping the teams and families separated from each during the tournaments. “You know, waiting for a team to get out, exit. Normally if two teams are playing each other that know each other, the parents will intermingle with each other. They’re not doing that; they are staying to themselves to their side. We’re keeping family members only to their own tents rather than allowing others to congregate under that tent together. So yes, there’s been a lot of different changes. A lot of teams, our numbers are down this year due to COVID because teams are afraid. They’re scared to travel. Right now, I feel like they don’t know what to believe.”