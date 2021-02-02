Plans to expand Sequiota park presented to City Council

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A popular park in Springfield could be getting a makeover soon.

The Director of the park board, Bob Belote, met with the city council and said the only challenge Sequiota park has is its popularity.

“We want to work with businesses in the corridor to achieve a beautification element to that,” said Belote. “Potentially decorative lighting, decorative theming in the area, some decorative signage, we want to do that in conjunction with our businesses there in that corridor.”

The proposed plans presented to the council would expand the park from 13 acres to nearly 30 by using city-owned lots to the north and south.

Belote said the idea for expansion came after a citizen inquiry in early 2020. The 16 acres surrounding the park is owned by the city and is used as a natural buffer.

The expansion would not require buying or selling the land, but instead, the cost of maintaining property would shift to park board instead of city budget.

Belote said the COVID-19 pandemic brought record numbers to the park and nearby Greenway Trail, which forced the board to be creative with crowd control.

“Well, you can do the same with good park planning and move your amenities around,” said Belote. “Picnic tables over here, linear parking instead of all stacked up. It’s basically looking at now that we’ve got 29 acres at our disposal, how we can get the best value for that while also keeping those protections intact.”

The city council did not vote for an expansion during the meeting, and Belote plans to present a formal proposal to the park board and the city council in March or April.