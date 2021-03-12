Places in Missouri to visit during Spring Break

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s spring break time for thousands of students across the Ozarks. If you want to stay close to home but still go exploring, there are many options out there.

John Brown is the author of “100 Things to Do in Missouri Before You Die” and says faraway travel isn’t what people want this year.

“People wanted to do things more locally,” said Brown. “We aren’t planning big trips down to Cancun or over to Europe. Everybody wanted to do these local day trips.”

Brown says southwest Missouri has many great options to choose from.

“You look at Dogwood Canyon, which is a world-class attraction, but so many people don’t go and do those things,” said Brown.

Dogwood Canyon Nature Park is nestled on the Missouri/Arkansas state line in Lampe, Missouri. Not far from Dogwood Canyon is Johnny Morris’ Top of the Rock, which houses the Ancient Ozarks Natural History Museum.

The Genius Highway is a little-known day trip that takes visitors along Highway 36 in northern Missouri. Starting in St. Joseph and running 200 miles to Hannibal, it is home to some of the county’s biggest innovators. Jesse James, J.C. Penney, Walt Disney, Mark Twain, and Molly Brown all lived along this stretch of highway. Jumping Jacks, sliced bread, and the Pony Express all were thought of along the same road.