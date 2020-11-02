Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church celebrated 173rd birthday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Happy 173rd birthday to Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church!

To celebrate the big day, the church partnered with Campbell United Methodist to host a “Raising the Roof” birthday bash.

The online celebration and fundraiser commemorated the chapel’s rich heritage and continued ministry.

Attendees say it was good to celebrate with the community.

“We’re a small church but we’re spirit-filled, and we love the Lord,” Pitts Chapel Finance Chair Youlanda Herron said. “And so it’s very motivating to me that we continue with this legacy that our ancestors and our forefathers have left for the next generation.”

All birthday gifts will fund the restoration of the historic church.

Bash events included special music and birthday greetings from various members of the Springfield community.

