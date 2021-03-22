Pit bull attacks boy delivering cupcakes to neighbors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Rolla Police Department responded to a call of a child suffering life-threatening injuries after a pit bull mauled him while delivering cupcakes to a neighbor.

According to a press release, police responded to the 1000 block of Lynwood Drive in Rolla, Missouri, on Saturday, March 22.

Police say the child was delivering cupcakes to his next-door neighbor when a pit bull got off his chain and began attacking the child. The owners of the pit bull tried to restrain it, but the dog had the child pinned to the ground while biting at the boy’s face and neck. Several adults came to help pull the pit bull off the boy, but it broke free again and returned to mauling the boy. After repeated attempts, the adults were finally able to remove the pit bull from the child and began life-saving measures by administering first aid.

EMS personnel from Phelps Health responded to the scene and took the child to Phelps Health, where he was later transferred to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

According to the report, the Rolla Animal Control Officers were called to the scene and transferred the pit bull to a local veterinary clinic, where the pit bull was euthanized.

This case is still under investigation by the Rolla Police Department. If you have any

The pit bull’s owner was not able to provide proof of a current rabies vaccination and will be examined by a state lab for the rabies virus.

This case is still under investigation by the Rolla Police Department. If you have any information concerning this case you are asked to call Detective Chris Giacolone of the Rolla Police Department at (573) 308-1213 or the Rolla Police Department’s confidential tips hotline at (573) 364-0111