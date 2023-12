BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — A Pierce City motorcyclist is dead after a crash near Purdy.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9 p.m. on Dec. 1 on State Highway B five miles west of Purdy.

Austin Breazzeal, 19 of Pierce City was riding a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound when he rear-ended a Ford F-150 pickup truck. Breazzeal died at the scene.

This is MSHP Troop D’s 135th fatality of 2023.