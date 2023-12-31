PIERCE CITY, Mo. — Some residents in Pierce City are without water and a boil advisory has been issued after a semi-truck hit a fire hydrant.

The incident broke a water main and caused low pressure in the city’s water system, prompting the advisory.

A Facebook post from the city says the boil advisory will last until at least Jan. 3. Due to the New Year’s holiday, water test results will not be available until then.

City officials told OzarksFirst they’re not sure when service will be restored to those without water, but are working to get it turned back on.