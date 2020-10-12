PICTURE THIS: Kentucky man seeking Mizzou family after discovering lost photos

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- What do a camera bought in Oklahoma, a man living in Kentucky, and hundreds of photos taken on the University of Missouri’s campus have in common? We’re asking for your help with finding that answer.

Over the weekend, Ozarks First received a message from Jack Webb, a man in his 70s who lives in Versailles, Kentucky.

Reporter Bailey Strohl spoke with him via Zoom Monday afternoon, where he shared his story of finding an SD card full of photos, he presumes once belonged to a Missouri family.

Webb says the camera was bought by his sister-in-law’s boyfriend at an estate sale in Oklahoma several years ago.

He says he isn’t sure where the estate sale took place. The man who originally bought the camera lived in Norman, Oklahoma. He died one year ago today, on October 12th, 2019.

Wanting to try something new, Webb took the digital camera back home with him after visiting his sister-in-law in Oklahoma a few weeks ago.

“I got it home I started fooling around with the buttons and eventually started doing the review of the contents and by-golly pictures started coming up on this Nikon and there were 735 pictures of a family somewhere. I didn’t know who they were obviously. Whoever owned the camera last,” says Webb.

Back in Kentucky, Webb noticed an SD card in the camera, containing about 700 photos spanning from 2009 to 2012.

“I figured whoever sold the camera didn’t think to take the SD card out of it and all those pictures are gone. Well, they’re sitting in Kentucky right now.”

The photos show various scenes and people, including a family vacation to Trinidad, Colorado, and what looks to be grandchildren paying a visit to their grandfather.

But the majority of the pictures show a recent graduate from Mizzou, who Webb has found out to be “Sarah,” based on photos taken in what appears to be her college dorm or apartment.

“I was able to glean enough information to gather the name of a lady that graduated from Mizzou back in 2012…and the likelihood that she was a Missouri resident because I saw one of the other pictures had an inspection sticker in her car that had Missouri on it. So I figured well she must be a Missouri resident, but that’s very close to about all I had,” says Webb.

The pictures are from 2012, showing Sarah dressed in graduation attire, posing around several Mizzou landmarks. Photos of the ceremony shows Sarah graduated from the college of Arts and Sciences.

Webb says he hates the thought of this family losing memories from an SD card that was likely left behind by accident.

“I’m picturing somebody saying ‘Oh we sold so and so’s camera, oh my gosh, we never got the card out of it.’ I can see that playing out and thinking well that was years ago now, kiss those goodbye. Well, those pictures still exist and they’re right here.”

Reaching out to our newsroom was Webb’s second attempt at finding the card’s owner. He tells Ozarks First he first contacted the Mizzou Alumni Association, which has since sent an email to every Sarah that graduated in 2012.

Webb says he hasn’t heard back from the Alumni Association.

So now we’re asking our viewers, do you know who Sarah is? Do you recognize this family? If so, give us a call at 417-862-6397.

Below is a gallery of some of the images found on the camera: