PHOTOS: Police are searching for suspect who stole a police SUV

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police are looking for a suspect who stole a police SUV and was involved in a burglary.













The Springfield Police say they were responding to a commercial burglary on 2131 E Primrose St.

While they were investigating an officer saw the suspect and began to pursue him on foot.

During the pursuit, the suspect circled back around and stole the police SUV. The suspect then fled the scene and crashed the police SUV on 2200 block E Rosebrier.

Springfield Police deployed K9 units to find the suspect but were unsuccessful. Police report that there were no injuries to officers, civilians and also believe no injuries to the suspect.

According to police, the suspect is a white male, 5’8″, thin, balding, and was wearing a blue tank top. If you have any information, you can call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1755.