PHOTOS: Firefighters rescue horse from a sticky situation

This photo is courtesy of the Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — On Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District and Mid County Fire had to work together to help get a horse out of a sticky situation.

Around 2:30 p.m. crews responded to a horse that was stuck in the mud, according to the Facebook post from Southwest Fire.

This photo is courtesy of the Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District.

When they arrived firefighters met with the horse’s owner and were taken to a pond where they found the horse.

After some time and consulting with a veterinarian the horse was successfully pulled from the mud, according to the Fire Protection District.

This photo is courtesy of the Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District.

Then after some rest and food the horse was able to get up on his feet and walk up out of the woods.