BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a pedestrian riding a bike in the roadway one mile east of Rocky Comfort was struck and killed on April 4, 2022.

The accident occurred at 9:25 p.m. and when officers arrived the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by Barry County Coroner Jerry Swearingen. By law, the driver was tested for alcohol.

Next of kin has been notified and the body was taken to the Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville.

This is Troop D’s 24th fatality in 2022.