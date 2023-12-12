SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police say a pedestrian is in critical condition after he was hit at Dive Bar on East Division Street just after 7:30 p.m.

According to the Springfield Police Department, a driver backed his vehicle over an elderly man who was transported to the hospital. Police believe both were customers at the bar.

SPD is checking for driver impairment and its Traffic Unit is investigating the circumstances of the incident.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.