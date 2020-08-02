Pedestrian hit and killed on I-44 in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed on I-44 in Joplin near the 1.2 mile marker.

According to Joplin Police, around 3:40 a.m. they received a call about a man walking in the traffic lanes on eastbound I-44.

“A short time later we received a call indicating a vehicle had struck a pedestrian at the same location,” Joplin Police said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver involved was not injured.

Joplin Police say this incident is under investigation and more details will be released once they become available.