PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — A New Mexico man is dead after being hit by a pickup truck near Waynesville.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 10.

Mitchell F. Woodall, 37, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was walking on Highway 17 near the Fort Wood Inn when an eastbound Ford F-350 truck hit him.

Woodall died at the scene.

This is MSHP Troop I’s 27th fatality in 2023.