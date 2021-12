LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — A vehicle struck a pedestrian walking in the roadway in Lawrence County Sunday night.

The accident happened one mile north of Pierce City, Missouri.

Bryan Perryman, 29, of Pierce City, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lawrence County Coroner.

The driver was test for alcohol, but the results are currently unavailable.

This is Troop D’s 134th fatality for 2021.