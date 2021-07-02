Paul Mueller announces wage increase of its employees

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A highly competitive job market is leading employers to offer higher pay, flexible hours, and sign-on bonuses.

Paul Mueller announced large raises for its employees on Friday, July 2, which will give the steel manufacture a leg up in the market.

“We recognize that our employees are some of our best recruiters,” said Kristin Britton, HR supervisor at Paul Mueller. “They are the ones out there talking about the culture we drive here, they’re talking about our work environment, talking about all the great things we want to do.”

Britton says on top of raises, the company is offering bonuses of more than $1,000 for staff who recruit and the new employees they hire.

On a national scale, the number of job advertisements promising hiring bonuses has more than doubled in the past year, according to Indeed. However, in the month of April 4,000,000 people in the United States quit their jobs in search of something better.

Everywhere has a now hiring sign,” said Britton. “Once you start talking about skilled trades, it becomes even more competitive. We are certainly looking for those welders, grinders, folks that work with their hands, it really runs the gambit in this industry. People are changing jobs, people are out shopping, so for us, they’re looking for benefits, they’re looking for all of those. So, for us, this is a comprehensive package.

Britton says it has also expanded its available shifts so employees have the option of working different hour shifts. It is currently hiring for more than ten different positions.