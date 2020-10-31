Patrick Mahomes’ latest investment, sports tech startup Whoop, now valued at $1.2 billion

(FILE) – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes cheers with the crowd during a parade through downtown Kansas City, Mo. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 to celebrate the City Chiefs victory in the NFL’s Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs fans know Patrick Mahomes can create winners on the field, but his latest endorsement – again – proves he’s pretty adept off the gridiron, too.

The MVP quarterback joined a handful of other athletes – including Kevin Durant, Eli Manning and Rory McIlroy – in investing in a tech unicorn called Whoop, Forbes reports.

The Boston-based business, founded in 2012 by three Harvard University alums, sells a wearable device that tracks users’ heart rate, sleep patterns and other data to help them improve their health.

Now, after a Series E funding round that raised $100 million, the privately held Whoop is valued at $1.2 billion, the report says. In addition to the star athletes, numerous venture capital firms invested in the round. Whoop has raised a total of $204.8 million from investors.

Although the company won’t disclose its revenue or the number of users, it has partnerships with the NFL Players Association, PGA, LPGA and the University of Tennessee athletic department, the report says.