NEW YORK (WPIX) — One person is dead and four have been hospitalized after a parking garage partially collapsed in Lower Manhattan Tuesday.

The collapse happened at a parking garage that is located by Ann and William Streets near Pace University, roughly half a mile from the New York Stock Exchange.

A Citizen app image showed vehicles piled on top of each other after the roof collapsed. In another video posted to social media, dust could be seen rising from the parking garage with vehicles teetering on the edges of broken concrete.

Authorities said during a Tuesday evening press conference that they believe six workers were inside the building at the time of the collapse. One person was declared dead on arrival while four others were taken to the hospital in stable condition. A sixth worker refused care.

Rescue crews rushed to the scene to search for victims but the FDNY was forced to pull its members out due to structural concerns.

The FDNY was able to utilize a robotic dog and a drone to analyze the scene.

Multiple cars are crushed, and authorities are still working to ensure there are no remaining victims in the building.

The four-story building experienced a “pancake collapse,” according to authorities from the city’s building department, with floors crumbling to the ground level.

New York City Police and Fire Department personnel cordon off an area in New York’s Financial District, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, near the site of a partially collapsed parking garage. It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone was injured. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Pace University has evacuated two of its buildings near the collapse and canceled classes on its New York City campus.

“It felt like an earthquake,” Liam Gaeta, a student at nearby Pace University, told The Associated Press. He said he heard “a large noise and a big rumbling, and then we all got evacuated.”

New York Mayor Eric Adams has arrived at the scene and was being briefed by emergency crews, his office shared on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.