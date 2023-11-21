SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Park Board and Community Partnership of the Ozarks (CPO) dedicated the city’s first-ever musical playground.

The dedication of the Roseann Bentley Musical Playground was held Nov. 21 and included remarks from local officials, refreshments and a ribbon cutting.

Named for CPO founding member Roseann Bentley and located in Phelps Grove Park, the playground features eight colorful percussion instruments for kids of all ages and abilities.

CPO approached the Park Board in 2022 about building a playground in Bentley’s honor, who served on CPO’s Board of Directors for over 20 years.

“As a longtime champion for children and early childhood education, Roseann’s impact on SPringfield-Greene County, the region, and our state has been immeasurable,” said Janet Dankert, President/CEO of CPO. “The CPO Board and staff as well as the Springfield-Greene County Park Board agree that this project is the perfect way to recognize and honor Roseann’s contributions for years to come.”

It took CPO less than a year to raise the funds needed for the playground through donations from the community, including a contribution from the five Rotary clubs in Springfield.

“It’s incredible that we’re opening this playground exactly 12 months after we announced the project last year,” said Leslie Carrier with the Greene County Park Board. “That shows how much our community loves parks, but more than that, it shows how much our community loves Roseann and her family, and how we all wanted to provide a tangible ‘thank you’ for all that she has done over the years and service in our community.”

The playground equipment was manufactured by Freenotes Harmony Park and installed by Hambey Construction. Fundraising exceeded the cost of construction, providing for future maintenance and upkeep.

More on Roseann Bentley

Born in Springfield in 1936, Bentley is a former educator, Missouri state senator and Greene County Commissioner. She spent over 50 years in public service advocating for families, children and education.

Her career began in classrooms, teaching kindergarten and first-grade students. She would later serve on the Springfield Public School Board of Education, the State Board of Education, the National Association of State Boards of Education and the Parents as Teachers Board of Directors.

As the first woman elected to the Missouri State Senate from southwest Missouri, Bentley served Springfield’s District 30 from 1995 to 2003. She was also the first woman to serve on the Senate Finance Committee and chaired the Children’s Services Commission.

The end of her senate career marked the beginning of Bentley’s service as county commissioner for District 2. She served in that role for 12 years before retiring in 2016.

Bentley was also instrumental in bringing public television to Springfield in the 1970s and wrote legislation that funded statewide Parents as Teachers programs in the 1980s. She also helped establish the first United Way of the Ozarks Day of Caring.

In addition, Bentley has won several awards from various organizations:

The Association of Junior Leagues International Mary Harriman Award (1992)

Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce Springfieldian Award (2003)

Missouri Women’s Council Award of Distinction (2006)

Community Foundation of the Ozarks’ Humanitarian Award (2012)

Bentley and her late husband, Dr. John Bentley, raised four children, 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She continues to make her home in Springfield.