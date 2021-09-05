Parents charged with child endangerment after overdosing in a hot car while infant was in the backseat

WASHINGTON, Mo. — Two parents are facing criminal charges after allegedly overdosing on drugs while an infant was in the backseat of a car.

A Franklin County prosecutor has filed child endangerment charges against Haley Kester, 25, and John Carpenter, 40.

According to the Washington Missouri Police Department, on Saturday, officers received a call of two people that were “slumped” over in a vehicle that was in a parking lot.

The ambulance arrived at the scene and began to treat Kester and Carpenter for an apparent drug overdose. Officers arrived a short time later to assist.

While treating the two individuals, medical personnel discovered a four-week-old infant secured in a car seat in the backseat of the vehicle with a blanket covering its face. The infant was treated and transported to a local hospital since the infant was showing signs of being in distress due to the heat.

Officers noticed the windows of the vehicle were up and the vehicle was not running. The medical personnel described the temperature inside the vehicle as “hot.”

Police say both Kester and Carpenter refused further medical treatment at the scene, and were both arrested for child endangerment. It was confirmed that Kester and Carpenter are the parents of the infant.

After treatment, the Washington Police Department took the infant into protective custody and released the infant to the Franklin County Children’s Division.