Parents react and prepare for SPS back-to-school plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Kids will be back at school for the 2020 fall semester in just a few weeks, but they can only be physically present in Springfield Public Schools twice a week after SPS released its back-to-school plan.

One SPS parent told KOLR10 some of her kids would learn better in-person than online, like her son who has ADHD. But SPS responded, saying this plan is the best course of action in the middle of a pandemic.

“[My son] plays football for Kickapoo, and he’s really worried about getting dropped from the football team because of online classes not being adequate for his learning style,” said Raeann Harrell, a parent at SPS.

“We understand that these are difficult times and difficult circumstances,” said Stephen Hall, with Springfield Public Schools. “We desperately want to be in the classroom five days a week with our students, we know that our teachers want that as well, but we also know that we have a responsibility to do that in a safe way.”

Of course, there are already regular daycare centers that take care of kids, but after SPS announced their back-to-school plan, places around town that normally don’t have learning support care are offering to help parents.

The discovery center is opening up “SPS support care” when school starts on August 24th.

It will be $125 per week. This will include free breakfast, virtual learning for part of a day, and activities.

And CoxHealth just announced Wednesday, they are launching a “School Care Program” to help employees who are parents take care of their children when seated classes aren’t available.

The fee for this program is based on the employee’s income