Parenting Preseason: Back to school advice for High School Parents

NIXA, Mo. — High school brings with it a heavier workload and more extracurricular activities, but as a Nixa Schools band instructor shared with KOLR 10 those activities can propel a student into academic success.

“The great thing about extracurricular activities is they’re the best intervention strategy you can have to get a kid plugged into the school system,” Craig Finger the Director of Bands at Nixa Schools said.

Finger says he’s a perfect example.

“I was not a strong student, band was the only thing I was interested in and it took me to college, got my master’s and I’ve been teaching it ever since,” Finger said.

And countless studies also back this up.

“Whether it’s football, cheerleading, choir, drama, band, that’s a hook and from there it just builds confidence,” Finger said.

As with the beginning of any school year, Finger says to adopt a routine.

“It’s not just a student issue it’s a teacher issue too…just to get your body adjusted,” Finger said.

When it comes to virtual learning, Finger says that each student is different.

“Some kids can flourish on that on their own some other students are going to need a little bit more guidance from the parents,” Finger said.

He says to check-in with your high schooler daily.

“Even the best kids need some checks to make sure they didn’t fall prey to the distractions…getting home and saying ‘What did you do today? Hey, show me what you did today?’ Just staying engaged with your kid,” Finger said.

Finally, Finger says to never feel hesitant about reaching out to your student’s teachers.

“I know I much rather get emails about parents wanting to know about nad questions as far as how to play their instrument or my student is struggling with this as opposed to other emails that aren’t content-related,” Finger said.

Nixa Schools resumes classes Aug. 24.