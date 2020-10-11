Paramobile donated to Officer Priebe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s been months on the road to recovery for Springfield Police Officer Mark Priebe after being injured in the line of duty, and today he got a special tool to make it a bit easier.

Priebe, who has spent months rehabbing his injuries on the journey to walk again, was presented with a motorized wheelchair that has the ability to allow for Priebe get closer to a standing position and be mobile. It was presented to the family at a strength carnival held at Republic Barbell, Priebe’s gym. Anthoney Netto with the organization Stand Up and Play explains that he wanted to help as soon as he heard the news of Priebe’s injury.

“I said to my wife straight away, ‘No matter what happens, this kid we need to help,’ because I know what it did for me and many others,” Netto said. “You can see a future of getting out and playing with his kids. Go out on the shooting range with his fellow colleagues, and being individual again.”

“Even if I’m just a little bit more upright, it’s going to give me a lot more as if I had still had the use of my legs be able to do weights, shooting, golfing, whatever,” Priebe said. Even just to use it as a standing frame. I’m probably going to cruise around my neighborhood. We’ve got several neighbors that we hang out with, and this will give me an opportunity to get out a little bit more and see people I haven’t gotten to see.”

The carnival held by the gym included several ways to raise money and 100% of those funds are going to the Priebe family.