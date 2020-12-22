Ozarks Healthcare receives and administers COVID-19 vaccine

WEST PLAINS, Mo. — Ozarks Healthcare received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and administered its first doses to frontline coworkers on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.

“Today (Monday) is a historical moment for our organization,” Tom Keller, Ozarks Healthcare President, and CEO said. “We hope the arrival of this vaccination is the beginning of an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Nine Ozarks Healthcare coworkers and medical staff received the vaccine.

This photo is courtesy of Ozarks Healthcare.

Dr. William McGee, Chief Medical Officer at Ozarks Healthcare, was one of the nine who received the vaccine.

“We’re in this battle for our patients,” McGee said. “Today marks a milestone of Ozarks Healthcare acquiring another tool to protect the safety of our community as a whole. As we are able to make the vaccine more readily available to our community, we want to share our research covering the vaccine with our region. We strongly believe this will be an effective aid as we continue to treat COVID-19 in our area.”