Ozarks Healthcare provide COVID-19 vaccination sign-up sheet online

WEST PLAINS, Mo.- Ozarks Healthcare is accepting sign-ups for people wanting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available to the public.

Based on the availability and guidance from the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services (MO DHSS) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Ozarks Healthcare will be providing the vaccine based on a predetermined tier system.

Individuals receiving the vaccine will be based on risk status and occupation.

Those wishing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine may now register online.

Once the vaccination is made available for an individual, Ozarks Healthcare will contact him or her with further instructions on how to schedule an appointment.

