SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozarks Food Harvest has launched its Summer Harvest campaign to raise awareness and 60,000 meals for local kids through the summer.

The campaign draws attention to the increase in child hunger during the summer months when students lose access to free and reduced-price meals through their schools. The majority of children served by OFH receive free or reduced-price meals, and one in five children face hunger.

“Summer can be very difficult for children when they’re not sure where they will get breakfast or lunch,” said Bart Brown, president and CEO of OFH. “With our Summer Harvest campaign, we hope to bridge the food gap so kids can enjoy their summer without worrying about hunger.”

OFH’s summer program provides nearly 34,000 meals annually and there are several ways for the community to get involved in the campaign, which runs through September 5: