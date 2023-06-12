SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozarks Food Harvest has launched its Summer Harvest campaign to raise awareness and 60,000 meals for local kids through the summer.
The campaign draws attention to the increase in child hunger during the summer months when students lose access to free and reduced-price meals through their schools. The majority of children served by OFH receive free or reduced-price meals, and one in five children face hunger.
“Summer can be very difficult for children when they’re not sure where they will get breakfast or lunch,” said Bart Brown, president and CEO of OFH. “With our Summer Harvest campaign, we hope to bridge the food gap so kids can enjoy their summer without worrying about hunger.”
OFH’s summer program provides nearly 34,000 meals annually and there are several ways for the community to get involved in the campaign, which runs through September 5:
- Splash and Sizzle (May 27-September 4): get free admission to Springfield-Greene County Park Board pools by bringing one canned food donation per person.
- OFH Month at Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (June): blood donors can donate their LifePoints to OFH through the month of June, and CBCO will make a monetary donation.
- Taste of SoMo with the Downtown Springfield Association (June 24): participants can sample southwest Missouri restaurants and OFH will receive a portion of the proceeds from the event.
- Tremendicon (July 7-9): a three-day multimedia creators convention at the Oasis Hotel and Convention Center with a portion of proceeds going to OFH.
- Lucas Oil Speedway food drive (July 22): donors will receive one free ticket to the races in Wheatland for every four non-perishable food items donated.