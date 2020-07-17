Ozark School District releases plan for reopening in August

OZARK, Mo. — Ozark School District released their plan for reopening schools in the fall.
According to their website, this plan is not permanent and “will likely evolve as information is updated from state and federal health agencies.”
Currently, reopening Ozark schools will look like this:
- Students and staff will be strongly encouraged to wear a mask or face covering, but at this time it is not required.
- To help minimize cross-contamination, students will be grouped together with the same staff throughout the day as much as possible.
- Procedures are modified so social distancing can occur within the classrooms and other areas of the school, such as the cafeteria.
- Hand sanitizer will be available and regular hand washing will be emphasized.
- Facilities and buses will continue to be disinfected with deep cleaning slated for buildings every two weeks, as seen on the school calendar.
- All staff will monitor their health; parents must monitor the health of their students, keeping them home if they exhibit symptoms.