OZARK, Mo. — The Ozark Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old runaway.

Kellie Ann Raines was last seen in Ozark on August 19 leaving her residence on foot. Police believe she may be in the company of an unknown person.

Raines is approximately five feet, three inches tall with black hair and green eyes. She also has an upside-down triangle birthmark on her forehead.

OPD believes Raines may be in the Springfield area or trying to get to Harrison, Arkansas.