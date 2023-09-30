OZARK, Mo. — Police in Ozark are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to the Ozark Police Department, Charity Miller was last seen around 5 p.m. on Sept. 29 in the 6000 block of N. 6th Ave.

Miller is about five feet, four inches tall and weighs about 104 pounds. She has dark blonde hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray sweatpants and white tennis shoes. She was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who has seen Miller or has information regarding her whereabouts are encouraged to contact OPD at 417-581-6600.