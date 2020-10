OZARK, Mo. — The Ozark Police Department is searching for 36-year-old Tara Marie Huddleston.

She was last seen on Oct. 23 leaving Ozark in a red, 2016 Nissan Rogue with Missouri license NG1S8A.

She is approximately 5’5″ and 180 pounds. She has blue eyes and black hair.

If anyone has knowledge of her whereabouts, contact Ozark PD at 417-581-6600.