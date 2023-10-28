OZARK, Mo. — Police in Ozark are asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl.

The Ozark Police Department is looking for Ashley Coppenbarger. She was reported missing on Oct. 27 by her family and was last seen near Lilac Court in Ozark.

Coppenbarger was walking with an unknown age male who was reportedly wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Coppenbarger is about five feet, six inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Coppenbarger or has information regarding her whereabouts are encouraged to call OPD at 417-581-6600 or 911.