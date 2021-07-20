Ozark Police Department warns of ‘Spoofing’ scam

OZARK, Mo. — The Ozark Police Department is warning residents about fraudulent activity associated with the Department’s phone number (417-581-6600) and address.

The victims were contacted via phone and the suspect verbally identified himself as law enforcement with the Ozark Police Department. The victims were told they had active warrants for their arrest, and the caller requested money, along with verification of residence and two forms of identification.

Authorities say this is a scam and to not provide this information over the phone. The Ozark Police Department is separate from any court, does not receive or request bond payments, and will never make such requests via phone.

If you are contacted by a law enforcement officer via phone who identifies themselves as an Ozark officer or detective, and you have questions about the authenticity of that person’s identity, please hang up and contact the Ozark Police Department at 417-581-6600.